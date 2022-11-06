Sunday, November 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. United Kingdom declares bank holiday to honor King Charles III coronation on May 8, 2023

United Kingdom declares bank holiday to honor King Charles III coronation on May 8, 2023

King Charles III coronation: The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma London Published on: November 06, 2022 8:55 IST
King Charles III coronation, King Charles III coronation date, King Charles III coronation day, King
Image Source : AP (FILE). FILE - Britain's King Charles III meets members of Westend Gospel Choir after a ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of Resettlement of British Asians from Uganda in the U.K., at Buckingham Palace in London on Nov. 2, 2022.

Highlights

  • UK will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III
  • The government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion
  • The holiday will be on Monday, May 8 in United Kingdom

King Charles III coronation: The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion.

The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation. The coronation of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was also marked with what is known as a bank holiday in Britain.

“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year,” new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said. 

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honor.”

Charles will be crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London. His ceremony will be designed to preserve the historical traditions of the monarchy while looking to the future following the late queen’s 70-year reign. The coronation is expected to be shorter and less extravagant than the three-hour ceremony that installed Elizabeth in 1953, in keeping with Charles’ plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

The coronation holiday means May will have three long weekends next year, with traditional bank holidays already scheduled for May 1 and May 29.

(With agencies inputs) 

Related Stories
UK's new PM Rishi Sunak to hold first cabinet meeting before taking on Opposition in PMQs today

UK's new PM Rishi Sunak to hold first cabinet meeting before taking on Opposition in PMQs today

OPINION | UK’s Hindu PM: What it means for India and Indians!

OPINION | UK’s Hindu PM: What it means for India and Indians!

British Indians to launch vigorous 'BBC Protest' in London over Hinduphobia and Indiaphobia

British Indians to launch vigorous 'BBC Protest' in London over Hinduphobia and Indiaphobia

UK poised to enact biggest interest rate hike in 3 decades

UK poised to enact biggest interest rate hike in 3 decades

ALSO READ: Rishi Sunak officially appointed British Prime Minister by King Charles III

ALSO READ: King Charles III coronation to take place on May 6 next year

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News