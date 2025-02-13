PM Modi US visit LIVE Updates: PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral discussions with Trump at White House

Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Washington Published : Feb 13, 2025 20:41 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 21:01 IST
PM Modi with Donald Trump
Image Source : PMO/X ACCOUNT PM Modi with Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day US visit and is slated to hold bilateral discussions with US President Donald Trump. This is PM Modi's first US visit after Trump came back to the White House as the 47th President of the United States. After reaching the US on Wednesday, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian-American diaspora. Notably, PM Modi will become the fourth leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month. In their meeting, both leaders will likely focus on ramping up India-US cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and immigration.  PM Modi is also expected to hold discussions with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, Tesla CEO and member of Trump. inner circle Elon Musk, and prominent face Vivek Ramaswamy. 

Live updates :PM Modi US Visit

  • Feb 13, 2025 8:55 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    India is critical part of USA's Indo-Pacific strategy: White House official ahead of PM Modi-Trump meeting

    A senior White House official has said that US President Donald Trump is very proud to have augmented and strengthened the partnership with India, particularly in the border crisis with China. The official adds that India is a critical part of the USA's Indo-Pacific strategy.

  • Feb 13, 2025 8:47 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    US President Donald Trump is likely to announce reciprocal tariff on India

    US President Donald Trump is likely to announce a reciprocal tariff on India ahead of his meeting with PM Modi in Washington. This will be Trump's first meeting with PM Modi after assuming the presidency in the US. 

  • Feb 13, 2025 8:45 PM (IST) Posted by Mohit Pandey

    PM Modi to meet Elon Musk ahead of his meeting with Trump

    PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the US, is slated to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The meeting gains prominence as Musk is a member of Trump's inner circle. 

