Pope Francis passes away: World leaders mourn demise of 266th catholic church leader Pope Francis passes away: Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, passed away on Monday.

World leaders have expressed profound grief and paid tributes to Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor, remembering him as a compassionate and influential spiritual leader.

Several world leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, mourned Pope Francis's death. The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

Prime Minister Modi said in an X post, "Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.

"I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace."

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, calling him a "great man and a great pastor."

Meloni wrote, "Pope Francis has returned to the house of the Father. This news saddens us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor has left us. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering. In the meditations of the Via Crucis, he reminded us of the power of the gift, which makes everything flourish again and is capable of reconciling what in the eyes of man is irreconcilable. And he asked the world, once again, for the courage to change direction, to follow a path that "does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, protects. We will walk in this direction, to seek the path of peace, pursue the common good and build a more just and equitable society. His teaching and his legacy will not be lost. We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Pope Francis, remembering him as a figure of humility. She highlighted his love for the less fortunate and expressed hope that his legacy would continue to inspire a more just and compassionate world.

US Vice President JD Vance, who met Pope Francis yesterday, expressed grief and said that he will always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul," Vance said.

Vice President of the EU Commission Kaja Kallas said, "It is with great sadness that I learned that His Holiness Pope Francis passed away. When we met recently in Rome, I thanked Pope Francis for his strong leadership in protecting the most vulnerable & defending human dignity. I extend my condolences to all Catholics in the world."

French President Emmanuel Macron said, "From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him. My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, "With Pope Francis, the Catholic Church and the world have lost an advocate for the weak, a reconciler, and a warm-hearted person. I greatly appreciated his clear vision of the challenges that concern us. My condolences go out to the faithful worldwide."

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, also shared a post on X and wrote, "Europe mourns the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. His contagious smile captured millions of people's hearts across the globe. 'The People's Pope' will be remembered for his love for life, hope for peace, compassion for equality & social justice. May he rest in peace."

Poland PM Donald Tusk on X wrote, "Pope Francis is dead. A good, warm and sensitive man. May he rest in peace."

