PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, pays respect to martyred soldiers | WATCH

Image Source : MEA Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding delegation-level talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held delegation-level talks with Poland's President Andrzej Sebastian Duda, after paying respects to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. This came after the PM held bilateral talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk, where they agreed on defence cooperation and providing support for an early restoration of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Happy to have met President @AndrzejDuda in Warsaw. We had an excellent discussion on ways to deepen India-Poland ties. India greatly values the warm relations with Poland. We look forward to boosting commercial and cultural linkages between our nations in the times to come," he said on X.

Before the delegation-level talks, Prime Minister Modi paid respects to respects at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw. The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is a monument to the fallen soldiers in Poland's thousand-year history. The grave houses a Nameless Soldier who defended Lviv from the Bolsheviks in 1920.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations. He was greeted with a ceremonial welcome in Warsaw before holding a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

PM Modi-Tusk bilateral talks

The Indian PM held constructive discussions with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk in Warsaw and both sides agreed to elevate relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'. Their discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade & investment, Science and technology, Defence and security, and cultural and people-to-people connections. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

"I want to thank PM Tusk for giving me a warm welcome in the beautiful city of Warsaw. You have been a friend of India for a long time and you have a huge contribution to enhancing the relationship between India and Poland... I want to thank the government and the people of Poland. The people of India can never forget the help you had extended in rescuing Indian students during the Ukraine conflict," he said during a press meet after the talks.

Tusk thanked PM Modi for becoming the first Indian leader to visit Poland in 45 years, and said they discussed the deepening of their cooperation on defence matters and artificial intelligence."We want to increase trade in many areas between Poland and India. It is no coincidence that we talked about intensification in terms of the defence industry. We are ready as Poland to take part in the modernisation of military equipment," he said.

PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

