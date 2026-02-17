PM Modi writes to new Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman; invites him to India

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm wishes to Bangladesh's newly sworn-in prime minister, Tarique Rahman, on his electoral victory and appointment, underlining New Delhi's commitment to deepening bilateral ties and regional stability. In a letter addressed to Rahman, PM Modi said India and Bangladesh can "work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity," reflecting the shared interests and longstanding partnership between the two neighbours.

Prime Minister Modi also extended a formal invitation to the new Bangladeshi leader to visit India.

The invitation was conveyed through Lok Sabha Om Birla, who met Rahman in Dhaka after he assumed office on Tuesday. Birla had travelled to the Bangladeshi capital to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new prime minister.

After attending the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Birla said India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive, and inclusive nation. "Glad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government of Bangladesh led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka today. India stands ready to support Bangladesh's endeavours to build a democratic, progressive, and inclusive nation," Birla posted on X.

PM Modi invites Tarique Rahman to India

In his letter, PM Modi also invited Tarique's wife, Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima, to accompany him. "I take this opportunity to invite you, along with Dr. Zubaida Rahman and your daughter Zaima, on a visit to India at a mutually convenient time. A warm welcome awaits you in India. Please accept, Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and success and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh," the letter from the PM stated.

In the letter, PM Modi congratulated Rahman on his party's victory in the recent parliamentary elections in Bangladesh and on his appointment as Prime Minister, stating, "I wish you every success as you assume the high responsibilities of this office. Your victory is a testimony to the trust and confidence reposed by the people of Bangladesh in your leadership and their mandate for your vision to take the country forward on the path of peace, stability and prosperity."

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations, PM Modi said, "As two close neighbours, India and Bangladesh have a deep-rooted friendship founded on shared history, cultural ties, and the aspirations of our peoples for peace and prosperity. The strong convergence between our respective developmental priorities shall serve as a guiding principle for our future cooperation."

He added that he looks forward to working closely with the newly appointed Bangladesh PM to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance regional cooperation in areas including connectivity, trade, technology, education, skills development, energy, healthcare, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

"As two fast-growing economies and aspiring societies, India and Bangladesh can truly become catalysts for each other's sustainable growth, work for each other's security and enable mutual prosperity," the letter wrote.

In a historic political shift, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman was sworn in as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh's new PM

Tarique Rahman, along with all elected BNP MPs, took the oath at the National Parliament building in Dhaka on Tuesday. This landmark ceremony follows the 13th Parliamentary Elections held on February 12, where the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured a landslide victory.

Led by Rahman, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept to power with a two-thirds majority with 49.97 per cent votes and 209 seats in the polls held on February 12, results for which were declared on February 13.

The Jamaat-e-Islami, which was opposed to Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, registered its best-ever performance with 31.76 per cent votes and 68 seats. The National Citizen Party (NCP) secured the third-highest number of seats, six, and 3.05 per cent votes.

Also Read: Tarique Rahman, BNP leader, takes oath as Bangladesh's new Prime Minister

Also Read: Tarique Rahman’s new cabinet: 25 ministers, 24 state ministers take oath in Bangladesh, check list