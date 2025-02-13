Thursday, February 13, 2025
     
PM Modi holds bilateral discussion with US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the US, met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present in the meeting.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit Washington Published : Feb 13, 2025 22:03 IST, Updated : Feb 13, 2025 22:03 IST
PM Modi with Michael Waltz
Image Source : ANI/ X ACCOUNT PM Modi with Michael Waltz

PM Modi meets US National Security Advisor: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at Blair House in Washington DC. The meeting comes as PM Modi's first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump. PM Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

 
After arriving at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, Modi met US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday. “Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary,” Modi said on X.

Just hours before her meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the eighth Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump.

