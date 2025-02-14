PM Modi meets Musk, says 'It was delight to meet his family, talked about India’s efforts towards reform'

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/ X ACCOUNT PM Modi with Elon Musk's family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, before meeting US President Donald Trump. In a post on X, PM Modi said he discussed topics such as space, mobility, technology and innovation, which Musk is 'passionate' about, adding, "I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance."

Musk arrived at Blair House with his three young children, who were sitting with Musk when he met PM Modi. "It was also a delight to meet Mr @elonmusk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!" PM Modi added in his post.

PM Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development. Their discussion also touched on opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship and good governance.

Earlier, Modi met US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. The meeting with Waltz was the first engagement of the day. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval were also present at the meeting.

Modi arrived in the US capital Wednesday evening for a bilateral meeting with President Trump.

After arriving at Blair House, the President’s Guest House, Modi met the US Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard. Just hours before her meeting with Modi, Gabbard took the oath of office as the 8th Director of National Intelligence in the presence of Trump.