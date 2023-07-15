PM Modi emplanes for UAE after ‘memorable’ France trip

Follow us on Image Source : MEA/TWITTER PM Modi leaves for UAE after concluding France trip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emplaned for UAE after concluding his two-day ‘memorable’ visit to France. PM Modi joined the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour, held wide-ranging talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and was conferred with the country's highest civilian and military honour, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour.

After concluding his tour, Prime Minister described his visit to France as a “memorable one” and said that seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the Bastille Day parade was wonderful. “This France visit was a memorable one. It was made even more special because I got the opportunity to take part in the Bastille Day celebrations. Seeing the Indian contingent get a pride of place in the parade was wonderful. I am grateful to President @EmmanuelMacron and the French people for the exceptional warmth and hospitality. May India-France friendship continue to soar!” Modi tweeted, along with photographs of the parade.

India and France on Friday said they were exploring possibilities for co-development and co-production of key military platforms, including for the benefit of friendly countries, as they unveiled a 25-year roadmap to deepen their strategic partnership.

PM Modi emplanes for Abu Dhabi

“PM @narendramodi bids adieu to France following a successful visit that heralded a new chapter in India-France relationship. PM now emplanes for Abu Dhabi for the next leg of his visit,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Energy, food security, and defence could very well be the focus areas when Modi touches down in Abu Dhabi for the day-long visit during which the two strategic partners will review the progress after they inked a landmark trade agreement.

PM Modi will also hold talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Modi's trip to Abu Dhabi will mark the completion of the triad after a substantive engagement with the leadership of France.

“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture. It will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee,” the PMO said in a statement.

