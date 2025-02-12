PM Modi to visit Mazargues War Cemetery: Historical significance and India's connection

Follow us on Image Source : COMMONWEALTH WAR GRAVES COMMISSION Mazargues War Cemetery

PM Modi to visit Mazargues War Cemetery: PM Modi, who is currently undertaking his France visit, will visit Mazargues War Cemetery along with French President Emmanuel Macron to pay homage to soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars. Marseilles served as the base of the Indian troops in France during the 1914-18 war. According to the Commonwealth War Graves website, the Royal Navy, the Merchant Navy, and British troops, along with Labour units, worked in the port or passed through it, the report further adds.

The Mazargues War Cemetery site commemorates 1,487 casualties from the First World War (1914-18) and 267 from the Second World War (1939-45). In July 1925, the Indian Memorial at Mazargues was unveiled by Field Marshal Sir William Birdwood. The cemetery covers an overall area of 9,021 square metres.

According to a report, World War 1 identified burials at the Mazargues War Cemetery include 993 Indian soldiers, along with 465 from the UK. The World War 2 identified burials encompass 199 from the UK, 43 from Canada, and others.