PM Modi hails Savarkar's great 'escape' in Marseille | The freedom fighter's story you did not know

PM Modi paying tribute to VD Savarkar

After he arrived in Marseille in southern France, PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who attempted a "courageous escape" at the port city. In a post on X, PM said that the city of Marseille holds special significance because Savarkar attempted that brave escape, which is treasured in history as one of the most courageous acts during India's freedom struggle against the British Raj. According to a ToI report, Savarkar tried to escape on July 8, 1910, from the British ship Morea.

When Savarkar made the escape attempt

The ship was en route to India when he made the escape attempt as he slipped through a porthole and swam ashore. He had evaded capture briefly but was captured finally by the French authorities and handed over to the British.

His extradition gave rise to debates over asylum and extradition, as it sparked a diplomatic dispute between France and Britain. Paris argued that the process violated international law. Savarkar's arrest drew attention to colonial legal frameworks and the way they influenced political prisoners. After being taken to India, Britishers handed down life imprisonment to Savarkar, as he was kept in Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Savarkar, as historians mention, was subjected to harsh punishment, but he continued to inspire generations in India's independence movements through his writings.

PM Modi highlights the link to history

The reference made by PM Modi underscores this very link to history, as he mentions in a post on X, "Landed in Marseille. In India’s quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!"

Who was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar?

Born in 1883 in Maharashtra, Savarkar was a writer and politician who is credited with having given shape to the ideology of Hindutva and is seen as an icon by politicians supportive of the idea.

Savarkar is known as “Swatantryaveer” and is extremely popular among several quarters in the country, especially Maharashtra, for his contribution to the freedom struggle.

