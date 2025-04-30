PM Modi to skip Russia visit, not to travel to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations on May 9 PM Modi was scheduled to attend the Victory Day celebrations, which mark the 80th anniversary of Soviet Russia's victory over Germany in World War II.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Russia to participate in the Victory Day celebrations on May 9, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Pescov said. The decision comes as tensions between India and Pakistan rise in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. PM Modi was scheduled to attend the Victory Day celebrations, which mark the 80th anniversary of Soviet Russia's victory over Germany in World War II.

During the Second World War in January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany, which ended in the victory of the Red Army. Following this, the commanders-in-chief on May 9 signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany, which ended the war.

PM Modi's previous visit to Russia came in July 2024, which was his first foreign trip in nearly five years. The Prime Minister had visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

The latest decision comes as India has vowed strong retaliation to the terror attacks that rocked Pahalgam earlier this month. On April 22, terrorists opened fire in Kashmir's Pahalgam, killing 26 people, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Resistance Front (TRF), claimed responsibility for the attack.

India's political leadership has allowed "complete operational freedom" to the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.