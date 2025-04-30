Advertisement
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney celebrates election victory with dance moves: Watch

After his election victory, Mark Carney spoke with Trump, and the two leaders “agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together — as independent, sovereign nations.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit
Published: , Updated:
Ottawa (Canada):

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals scored a stunning comeback in the polls, which was widely seen as a rebuke of US President Donald Trump. Carney was seen celebrating with his dance moves as his party secured a fourth consecutive term in Canada’s federal election. However, after the counting of votes was over, Liberals remained just three seats shy of a majority, which means they will have to seek help from another, smaller party to pass legislation. 

Carney was wearing a Canadian rap-rock band Down With Webster's (DWW) hoodie, as he can be seen dancing and rapping along with the band.

Notably, PM Carney is reported to be a long-time fan of DWW, especially the song “Time to Win". The song has also been played at many rallies of the Canadian prime minister

Canada Mark Carney Dancing
