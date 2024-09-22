'India no longer follows, it creates opportunities' | Key TAKEAWAYS from PM Modi's speech in New York

Follow us on Image Source : MEA PM Modi addressing the 'Modi and US' diaspora event at New York.

PM Modi in US: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an energetic Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, where he spoke about India's accomplishments on the global stage, in terms of technology and solar power as well as the growing India-US partnership. He also laid out his PUSHP formula (Progressive, Unstoppable, Spiritual, Humanity First and Spiritual India) for a Viksit Bharat for a

Receiving a warm welcome at the venue, PM Modi said he has set very ambitious goals in his third term to make India a developed nation and asserted that India today is a land of opportunities. In a major announcement, the Prime Minister announced the opening of two additional Indian Consulates in Boston and Los Angeles.

'Namaste has become multinational'

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister asserted that the Indian 'namaste' has become multinational and credited the Indian diaspora with bringing it from local to global. Lauding the contributions of the Indian community overseas, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.

"Whether Indians are in any country, we look to do good, we contribute the most no matter where we are," PM Modi added. He also recalled that he had visited 29 US states as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker before holding any public office. "After that, when I became the CM, I remained connected with you through technology. I have received immense love and affection from you.'

PM Modi calls Indian diaspora 'rashtradoots', brand ambassadors

Prime Minister Modi lauded the role of the Indian diaspora in connecting India with America. "I have always understood the capabilities of the Indian diaspora. I understood it even when I held no official position...For me, you all have been strong brand ambassadors of India. This is why I call you 'Rashtradoot', " he said.

He also asserted that understanding diversity is in the blood and culture of all Indians. "Some people speak Tamil... some Telugu, some Malayalam, some Kannada... some Punjabi, some Marathi, some Gujarati... there are many languages, but the feeling is one... and that feeling is - Indianness," he said.

