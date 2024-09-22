Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. 'Who's next?': Embarrassing moment for Biden as he freezes before introducing PM Modi on stage | WATCH

'Who's next?': Embarrassing moment for Biden as he freezes before introducing PM Modi on stage | WATCH

After discussing the Cancer Moonshot initiative, the US President was set to introduce PM Modi on stage. However, he fumbled and appeared visibly confused about what to do next.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Published on: September 22, 2024 17:35 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden

Washington: It has become almost a habit for US President Joe Biden to freeze at key moments, bringing in a major embarrassment for the country. In another goof-up, the outgoing President forgot to introduce Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the stage. 

The incident occurred when he was sharing the dias with Quad leaders in Delaware on Sunday morning. During the event, the 81-year-old US President named Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japan's Fumio Kishida but when he was supposed to introduce the Indian leader, he turned totally blank. He looked visibly confused about his next step.

"Who am I introducing next?" Biden asked and then waited for seconds. "Who's next?" and he literally froze, with no idea of the next leader. However, the moderator of the event came to the rescue of President Biden and announced the name of Prime Minister Modi.

Notably, this was not the first time when Biden has made a blunder on the global level. In fact, Biden had a series of verbal slip-ups on Thursday alongside the NATO summit in Washington, an unfortunate development for the 81-year-old as he tries to move past concerns that he is too old to run for re-election.

Biden makes a series of verbal gaffes 

Verbal gaffes are not unusual in the long political career of Biden, who overcame a childhood stutter, but there is closer attention on him amid the fallout from his dismal debate performance against Republican candidate Donald Trump months ago. Trump, who is 78, and also has faced concerns about his age, frequently made false claims during the debate and often rambles during campaign speeches.

Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin".

"And now I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said at the NATO summit, drawing gasps from those in the room. "Going to beat President Putin, President Zelenskyy. I am so focused on beating Putin," Biden said while correcting himself. 

During a news conference in June, Biden mixed up the names of his vice president, Kamala Harris, and his rival Trump. "Look, I wouldn't have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president if she was not qualified to be president. So start there," Biden said as he responded to a question from Reuters about his confidence in Harris.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: 'Jab dil ke darwaze khul jaate hain, to...': PM Modi to outgoing President Biden in emotional farewell speech

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related World News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement