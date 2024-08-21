Cheers, flags and dance: PM Modi's traditional welcome from Indian diaspora in Poland | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with classical dancers at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw, Poland.

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who became the first Indian leader to visit Poland in 45 years, received a warm and cheerful welcome from the Indian diaspora, who had been waiting for his arrival in earnest since the Monday, when his two-day state visit was announced. His welcome was marked by cheers from the flag-waving crowd at the Raffles Europejski Warsaw Hotel in Warsaw, followed by a cultural performance.

An eager crowd was seen at the hotel where PM Modi would be staying during his two-day state visit to Poland, who welcomed the PM as he arrived amid tight security. Modi also posed with classical dancers for a photograph. He will later first lay a wreath at the memorial of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar and visit the monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino.

PM Modi on Thursday arrived in Poland, becoming the first Indian leader to visit the Central European country in 45 years. His highly-anticipated visit to Warsaw, comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

"Landed in Poland. Looking forward to the various programmes here. This visit will add momentum to the India-Poland friendship and benefit the people of our nations," he said on X.

