PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome at Federal Chancellery in his 'historic' visit to Austria | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Narendra Modi arrives at the Federal Chancellory in Austria with Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Vienna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a ceremonial welcome at the Federal Chancellery of Austria in the presence of Chancellor Karl Nehammer. PM Modi is the first Indian leader to visit Austria in over four decades as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.

PM Modi arrived in Austria on Tuesday for a historic visit as he is the first Indian leader to visit the country in over 40 years. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer welcomed the PM and hosted him for a private engagement. Nehammer was seen hugging the Indian Prime Minister and clicking a selfie with him as he arrived in Vienna. The Indian PM also received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora, complete with a special rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Austrian artists.

During PM Modi's visit to Austria, the two countries will explore ways to further deepen their relationship and closer cooperation on various geopolitical challenges. Former Indian PM Indira Gandhi was the last leader to visit Austria in 1983, making this visit even more special.

PM Modi was welcomed by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg at the airport. He will call on Austria President Alexander Van der Bellen and hold formal talks with Nehammer on Wednesday. The prime minister and the chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria. Earlier, PM Modi said the shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law form the bedrock upon which the two countries will build an ever-closer partnership. His remark came a day after Nehammer said, “I very much look forward to welcoming Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, the world’s largest democracy, next week in Vienna.”

"Welcome to Vienna, PM @narendramodi ! It is a pleasure and honour to welcome you to Austria. Austria and India are friends and partners. I look forward to our political and economic discussions during your visit!

In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Chancellor for a 'warm welcome'. "I look forward to our discussions tomorrow as well. Our nations will continue working together to further global good," he said on X.

The Prime Minister on Monday began his state visit to Russia to hold the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was the first visit by PM Modi since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war and his first bilateral visit in his new term. During his visit, PM Modi and the Russian President discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in sectors such as energy, trade, manufacturing and fertilisers.

ALSO READ | PM Modi's warm welcome in Vienna: Austrian artists perform special rendition of 'Vande Mataram' | WATCH