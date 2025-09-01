PM Modi, Putin reaffirm strong India-Russia ties at SCO Summit: 'We have always stood shoulder to shoulder' Putin called India-Russia ties "principled and multifaceted," while PM Modi welcomed recent mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed hope for a resolution.

On the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin began their highly anticipated bilateral talks, reaffirming the deep and multifaceted India-Russia strategic partnership. Both leaders underscored the longstanding and evolving relationship, with a particular focus on cooperation in critical sectors such as defence, energy, trade, and technology.

Putin praises India-Russia cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the ties between the two nations as “principled and multifaceted,” emphasising that the relationship had matured over the years into a robust framework for cooperation. “Today’s talks provide another good opportunity to further consolidate and expand our relationship,” he stated, highlighting the importance of the meeting in strengthening the bilateral agenda. Putin also praised the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) platform as a vital forum for bringing together the countries of the Global South and East, advocating for multilateral cooperation in addressing common challenges.

Modi Extends Warm Invitation for December Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed Putin’s sentiments, calling his interactions with the Russian leader “always memorable” and emphasizing the continuous high-level engagement between the two nations. “We have been in constant touch, including high-level talks,” Modi said, reaffirming the regular diplomatic communication between India and Russia. The Prime Minister also extended a warm invitation to President Putin for the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Summit, scheduled for December this year. “140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you,” Modi remarked, highlighting the deep connection between the two countries. He further emphasized that the relationship was “special and privileged,” reflecting the longstanding and multi-dimensional partnership.

Focus on Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Global Peace

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, underscoring the importance of peaceful efforts. “We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity,” Modi stated. He reaffirmed that India and Russia have “always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations,” adding that their close cooperation is not only essential for their people but also critical for global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Putin reflects on future India-Russia cooperation

President Putin also touched upon the upcoming milestone of December 2025, which will mark the 15th anniversary of the elevation of India-Russia relations to a “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.” Putin expressed optimism that the talks would “provide a significant boost” to this long-standing relationship, which he described as “multi-faceted” and “very good.” He reiterated that the enduring nature of the bilateral bond is rooted in mutual trust and shared goals.

Solidarity and political unity

In his opening remarks, President Putin further highlighted the solidarity between the two countries, stating, “We raise our voice together in international organisations, be it the UN or BRICS. This meeting today will further strengthen our path together. Russia and India share a trustworthy partnership, and it is developing further. It is beyond any politics; people support this relationship.” Putin’s comments emphasized the enduring, people-driven nature of the India-Russia relationship, which continues to develop beyond the realm of political interests.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin served as a powerful reminder of the longstanding and multifaceted partnership between India and Russia. As both leaders looked to the future, they reaffirmed their shared commitment to global peace, stability, and prosperity, with an eye toward expanding their cooperation across various sectors. With the upcoming India-Russia summit in December, the bilateral relationship appears poised for further strengthening, building on decades of trust and mutual respect.

