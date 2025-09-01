SCO Summit: Putin praises India's role in Ukraine peace efforts, rejects US 'Modi's war' narrative At the SCO Summit, Putin praised India’s peace efforts in Ukraine, dismissed US claims blaming Modi, and held a warm bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were at the centre of attention during the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit held in Tianjin on Monday. Both leaders, playing pivotal roles on the global stage, emphasised the importance of diplomatic dialogue and peace efforts amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the summit, President Putin praised the constructive roles of India and China in seeking a resolution to the crisis. He countered claims made by former White House adviser Peter Navarro, who had controversially labelled the war in Ukraine as "Modi’s war," attributing the root causes instead to NATO and Western interference. "We highly appreciate the efforts and proposals from China and India aimed at facilitating the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis," Putin said during his address at the forum.

Navarro had earlier accused India of indirectly supporting Russia’s war efforts by purchasing discounted Russian oil, suggesting that India could benefit from a 25% reduction in US tariffs if it ceased these imports. He also stressed that the path to peace in Ukraine “runs, in part, through New Delhi,” implying that Prime Minister Modi’s role in the conflict’s resolution was significant.

In his speech, Putin referenced his recent summit with former US President Donald Trump in Alaska, expressing hope that their discussions could help pave the way for a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis. "I would also note that the understandings reached at the recent Russia–US meeting in Alaska, I hope, also contribute toward this goal," he said.

Putin’s remarks came just before his bilateral meeting with PM Modi, who had earlier held a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Following that discussion, Modi expressed India’s commitment to peace and stability, tweeting, “We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction.”

PM Modi and Putin shared a warm hug during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China. PM Modi posted two pictures on X (formerly Twitter) capturing the moment—one showing the leaders engaged in conversation and the other depicting their friendly embrace. Accompanying the images, PM Modi tweeted, “Always a delight to meet President Putin!”

After Putin’s address, the two leaders left together for a private bilateral meeting at the Ritz Carlton, underscoring the importance of their ongoing dialogue amid the complex geopolitical tensions surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

