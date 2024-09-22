PM Modi pledges $7.5 million, 40 million vaccine doses to aid Quad's efforts against cervical cancer

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (YOUTUBE) PM Narendra Modi addressing the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event.

Delaware: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (local time) announced that India will contribute $7.5 million, including 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries under GAVI and QUAD initiatives, to support the Quad's efforts against cervical cancer in the region. He made the announcement at the Quad Leaders' Cancer Moonshot event, where other leaders also pledged measures against cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific.

Speaking at the event in Delaware, PM Modi thanked US President Joe Biden and recalled that India had undertaken the Quad Vaccine initiative for the Indo-Pacific during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am glad that in the Quad, we have decided to jointly tackle challenges like cervical cancer. In cancer care, collaboration is essential for a cure. An integrated approach of prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment is necessary to reduce the burden of cancer," he said.

"The four leaders committed to detection, prevention and treatment of cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific region. In keeping with India's vision of ONE WORLD, ONE HEALTH, PM announced the dedication of a grant of US $7.5 million to cancer testing, screening and diagnostics in the Indo-Pacific region," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X.

India has developed its own vaccine for cervical cancer: PM Modi

Speaking of India's accomplishments in this regard, the Prime Minister said a cost-effective cervical cancer screening programme is currently underway in India at a mass scale. "Along with this, India is running the world's largest health insurance scheme and special centres have also been set up to make medicines available to everyone at affordable cost.," he added.

PM Modi further said India has developed its own vaccine for cervical cancer and new treatment protocols are being introduced with the help of Artificial Intelligence. "India is ready to share its experience and expertise. Today, many experts from India working in cancer care have joined us in this event. India's vision is One Earth One Health. I announce the support of sampling kits, detection kits and vaccines worth $ 7.5 million," he said.

He further announced that India will also cooperate with other Quad members in radiotherapy treatment and capacity building. "I am happy that India will contribute 40 million vaccine doses for Indo-Pacific countries under GAVI and QUAD initiatives. These 40 million vaccine doses will become a ray of hope in the lives of crores of people. As you can see when the QUAD acts, it is not just for nations. This is the true essence of our human-centric approach," the PM said.

What is the Cancer Moonshot?

Officials had earlier announced that Quad leaders are launching a health initiative aimed at combating cervical cancer. The Cancer Moonshot is a groundbreaking partnership aimed to save lives in the Indo-Pacific region by combatting cervical cancer. India has committed to providing HPV sampling kits, detection kits, and cervical cancer vaccines worth $7.5 million to the Indo-Pacific region.

India, through its $10 million commitment to the WHO’s Global Initiative on Digital Health, will offer technical assistance to interested countries in the Indo-Pacific region for the adoption and deployment of its Digital Public Infrastructure that helps in cancer screening and care, according to a joint statement.

The United States intends to support this initiative, including through US Navy medical trainings and professional exchanges around cervical cancer prevention in the region starting in 2025 and through the and through US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) openness to finance eligible private sector-driven projects to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer, including cervical cancer.

"Every year, 150,000 women die from cervical cancer in the Indo-Pacific. We can't and will not let that continue. The four of us are proud democracies. We're coming together to deliver a better hope, more hope for our people. In practice, the Quad Cancer Moonshot means more collaboration between our hospitals, research centres and cancer foundations," said US President Joe Biden at the event.

Japan has also offered support such as the deployment of equipment and technical cooperation, or support through international organizations and initiatives to boost efforts against cervical cancer. Australian PM Anthony Albanese on Saturday (local time) announced an expansion of his fundamental commitment to the elimination partnership in the Indo-Pacific for cervical cancer, in collaboration with the US, India and Japan.

