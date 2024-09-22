'Way beyond November': Biden's response on Quad's survival after US presidential elections | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : MEA PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japan PM Fumio Kishida at the Quad Summit venue in Delaware.

Delaware: US President Joe Biden on Saturday gestured towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi when asked about whether the Quad will survive beyond the US elections in November. Modi, Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida gathered at the Archmere Academy, his high school alma mater in nearby Claymont for the high-level Quad Summit.

US President Biden announced a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific, including providing new maritime technologies to Quad partners, including expanded cooperation between coast guards for the first time and expanding the Quad fellowship to include students from southeast Asia.

When asked whether the Quad would survive beyond November, Biden said, “It will survive way beyond November" while putting his hand on PM Modi's shoulder. Following the request of the US to host the Quad Summit this year, India has agreed to host the next Quad Summit in 2025, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi addresses Quad Summit

Leaders from the four nations were rolling out plans to expand an Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness launched two years ago to include the Indian Ocean region, senior Biden administration officials told Reuters. The leaders are planning joint coast guard operations that will see Australian, Japanese and Indian personnel spend time on a US coast guard vessel. The countries also plan increased military logistics cooperation, the officials said.

In his opening remarks, Biden started the session with a briefing on China. "We believe (Chinese leader) Xi Jinping is looking to focus on domestic economic challenges and minimize the turbulence in China diplomatic relationships, and he's also looking to buy himself some diplomatic space, in my view, to aggressively pursue China's interest," Biden said.

PM Modi delivered a strong message at the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware - asserting that "Quad is here to stay". The Indian PM highlighted ongoing tensions and conflicts across the world and said the Quad is working on the basis of shared democratic values. He also asserted that the Quad was not against anyone but supported "rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues."

"Our message is clear- the QUAD is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement," he said. Modi further said free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific region is the Quad's shared priority and shared commitment. He also highlighted several positive and inclusive initiatives taken in areas like health, security, critical, emerging technologies, climate change and capacity building.

Quad leaders on Saturday appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India for its leadership role in the Indian Ocean, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida lauded PM Modi and extended support to his his initiative for organising Voice of Global South Summits. Australian PM Anthony Albanese says that India is the predominant power in the Indian Ocean under Modi. US President Joe Biden said the US has things to learn from India’s experience and leadership in the Indian Ocean, the sources said.

PM Modi's meeting with Joe Biden

The summit came after Biden and PM Modi held bilateral talks in Delaware, after which the President said the relations between India and the US were stronger, closer and more dynamic than at any time in history. After PM Modi arrived at Biden's home, he was warmly greeted with a hug by the US President.

"The United States' partnership with India is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history. Prime Minister Modi, each time we sit down, I'm struck by our ability to find new areas of cooperation. Today was no different," Biden said on X after the meeting. Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.

Modi, who is here as part of his three-day visit to the United States, will address a community event of the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island on Sunday. About 4.4 million Indian Americans/Indian-origin people reside in the US. Persons of Indian origin (3.18 million) constitute the third largest Asian ethnic group in the US. He will also be attending a business roundtable with CEOs of leading US companies in the cutting-edge areas of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology.