PM Modi meets US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, discusses India-US ties

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, spoke to US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard on the day she was sworn in, which was also the day of her White House ceremony. Upon meeting, both leaders talked in detail about the friendship between India and America to ensure that both superpowers continue to keep their ties strong.

PM Modi congratulated Gabbard on her confirmation as DNI, acknowledging her long-standing support for India-US ties. Sharing details of the meeting on X, Modi stated,

“Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary.”

Strengthening India-US strategic partnership

PM Modi made his way to the states for a 2-day visit as a guest of United States President Donald Trump. The Indian PM was greeted at the airport by people, including the Indian ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra. This visit comes as the first one for Modi since Trump started his 2nd term as President.

Upon reaching Blair House, Modi was greeted by enthusiastic members of the Indian diaspora, chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Modi Modi.” Expressing his gratitude, he posted on X,

“A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them.”

PM Modi's agenda during his visit to the US

On his itinerary, PM Modi has planned meetings with:

Donald Trump to talk about the India-United States Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership

Some members of the US Cabinet

Top industry business persons

Immediately after his arrival in Washington DC, PM Modi mentioned that he was looking forward to making stronger connections between the countries. He posted,

“Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and a better future for our planet.”

US-India relations: A deepening partnership

Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA spokesperson, described the visit as an important step for Modi, referring to its India-US focus on technology, trade, defence, energy and resilience in supply chains.

Prior to his travel to the US, PM Modi spoke about his desire to enhance bilateral relations and recalled memories regarding himself and Trump advancing India-US relations and how he hoped to expand on that work.

“Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.”

Since November 2024, Modi and Trump have spoken twice over the phone. Additionally, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended Trump’s inauguration ceremony and met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as part of the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting in January 2025.

PM Modi's US visit follows France trip

Before arriving in the US, PM Modi completed a three-day visit to France, where he met with US Vice President JD Vance. His US trip marks another step in India-US diplomatic engagement, continuing the momentum from Trump’s February 2020 visit to India, which upgraded the relationship to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.