PM Modi meets Sundar Pichai at AI Summit In France, here is what Google CEO says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday. "Delighted to meet with PM @narendramodi today while in Paris for the AI Action Summit. We discussed the incredible opportunities AI will bring to India and ways we can work closely together on India’s digital transformation," said Pichai after meeting the prime minister.

'This is the right time to come to India': PM Modi to French investors

Earlier, PM Modi invited French companies to look at the immense opportunities offered by the India growth story and said it was the "right time" to invest in the country.

In his address at the 14th India-France CEOs Forum in Paris, where he was joined by French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi noted the expanding bilateral business and economic collaboration and the impetus it has provided to the strategic partnership between the two countries.

He highlighted India's attractiveness as a favoured global investment destination, based on a stable polity and predictable policy ecosystem.

"Let me tell you all, this is the right time to come to India. Everyone's progress is linked to India's progress," said PM Modi.

"An example of this was seen in the aviation sector, when Indian companies placed large orders for airplanes. And, now, when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can imagine the future possibilities for yourselves," he said.

Inviting French business to join India's development journey, he said, "When France's finesse and India's scale meet; when India's pace and France's precision join; when France's technology and India's talent unite...then, not just business landscape, but global transformation will happen."

