PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting: Date, time, venue and live streaming details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet United States President Donald Trump on February 13 in Washington, marking his first bilateral visit to the US since Trump began his second term. The meeting is anticipated to focus on bolstering India-US strategic ties, particularly in areas such as trade, defense, and energy cooperation. Officials announced the visit on Monday, although the exact timing is still pending confirmation.

When and where to watch the Modi-Trump meeting

Meeting schedule

Date: February 13, 2025

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

PM Modi’s Arrival: February 12 (evening)

Meeting Time: To be confirmed

Live streaming and coverage

The high-profile meeting will be streamed live on:

PM Modi’s official social media platforms (YouTube, Facebook, X)

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official channels

White House’s official portals

Leading Indian and global news networks

Strengthening Indo-US relations

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India and the US are collaborating closely to finalise the visit, highlighting its importance in deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Donald Trump, who took office as the 47th US President on January 20, 2025, had a phone conversation with PM Modi on January 27, during which both leaders reiterated their commitment to a trusted partnership focused on economic growth, national security, and defense cooperation.

Recent India-US Engagements

PM Modi’s last US visit: June 2017

Trump’s India visit: February 2020

Recent Modi-Trump phone calls: November 6, 2024, & January 27, 2025

The upcoming meeting is expected to pave the way for increased collaboration in trade, technology, and security, reaffirming both nations’ shared commitment to global stability.

