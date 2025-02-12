UP Court summons Rahul Gandhi on March 24 over alleged remarks against army

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference.

A court in Uttar Pradesh has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with defamatory remarks against the Indian Army made during the December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma has set March 24 as the date for the next hearing, on which Gandhi will have to personally appear.

Defamation complaint filed

The complaint was filed by Uday Shankar Srivastava, a retired director of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), of the rank of an Army Colonel. The case was submitted through lawyer Vivek Tiwari.

Allegations against Rahul Gandhi

In the complaint, on December 16, 2022, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi made insulting remarks while speaking to the media about the December 9, 2022, stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The complainant has alleged that Gandhi made insulting and defamatory remarks about the Indian Army, which has brought its image into disrepute.

The court will now hear the case on March 24, on which date Gandhi will have to respond to the allegations.

Also read | Ram Mandir in Ayodhya changes 'Shringar Aarti' timings amid huge rush of devotees