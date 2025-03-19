PM Modi likely to visit Thailand for BIMSTEC Summit in April | Details BIMSTEC Summit: The BIMSTEC Summit will take place in Bangkok from April 2 to 4. Under Thailand's chairmanship, BIMSTEC aims to achieve a "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open" region, known as "PRO BIMSTEC," by 2030.

BIMSTEC Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Thailand from April 2 to 4 to participate in the sixth BIMSTEC Summit, which will be held in Bangkok. This will mark his second visit to Thailand; his previous visit was in 2019 when he attended the ASEAN Summits, accompanied by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The BIMSTEC Summit is scheduled to be held in Bangkok from April 2 to 4. Under the leadership of Thailand, the forum is working towards building a "Prosperous, Resilient, and Open" region, referred to as "PRO BIMSTEC", by the year 2030.

This summit seeks to strengthen regional collaboration among the seven member countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, representing South and Southeast Asia.

Key outcomes of the summit will include the adoption of the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, the Report of the Eminent Persons' Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC, and the BIMSTEC Summit Declaration.

According to the Public Relations Department of Thailand, "As chair of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) during 2022-2025, Thailand is going to host the sixth BIMSTEC Summit and related meetings, from 2 to 4 April 2025 in Bangkok."

As per the Public Relations Department, the key deliverables for the upcoming summit include the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, the Report of the Eminent Persons' Group on the Future Direction of BIMSTEC, and the BIMSTEC Summit Declaration. The BIMSTEC region encompasses over 1.7 billion people and has a combined GDP of USD 4.7 trillion.

India and Thailand relations

India and Thailand have historically enjoyed warm bilateral relations.

The embassy observed that diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1947, and both sides celebrated the 75th anniversary of this establishment in 2022.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) pursues cooperation among its member states across seven priority areas, namely Security, including Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime, Disaster Management and Energy; Trade and Economic Development; Transport Connectivity; Agriculture and Food Security; Science, Technology & Innovation; Environment and Climate Change; and People-to-People Relations.

BIMSTEC serves as a vehicle for regional engagement for an open, peaceful, prosperous and resilient Bay of Bengal region.

The efforts in this regard have strengthened cooperation among member states in the areas of disaster management, maritime security, dealing with challenges of terrorism, drug and human trafficking, cybercrimes, climate change, energy security, food security, increased intra-regional trade and investment, technology and innovation, increased people to people contacts through youth exchanges and cultural exchanges as well as institution building and capacity building, according to the MEA.

(With ANI inputs)

