Switzerland warns China over military drills near Taiwan: Here's why it's significant Switzerland has warned China over military drills near Taiwan and has urged to avoid deescalating tensions in the region. Experts say the warning show the significance of the Taiwan strait.

In what comes as an unusual warning from Switzerland, the European nation has asked China to avoid escalating tensions with Taiwan following Beijing's recent military drills off the island nation's southern coast last month, Taiwanese media reports.

Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis warned Chinese authorities and the Chinese embassy in Switzerland following the military drills. According to Swiss foreign policy experts, this unusual action by Switzerland highlights the strategic significance of the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

Earlier, China conducted live-fire exercises, which were announced without prior notice by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in February. The Chinese exercises took place off Taiwan's southern coast near Kaohsiung and Pingtung, as well as in the Tasman Sea off Australia's east coast.

These manoeuvres violated international norms, increasing risks for maritime disputes which could end up in geopolitical instability in the region. The latest Chinese exercises have drawn reactions from Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan.

On March 11, Jean-Luc Addor, a Swiss Federal Assembly member, questioned the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs regarding Switzerland's response to China's actions. Addor, a co-chair of the Switzerland-Taiwan parliamentary friendship group, criticised China for undermining international norms and creating instability in a region vital to Switzerland's economic interests, Taiwan News reported.

Experts noted that Switzerland's decision to publicly warn China reflects the global significance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait, marking an exceptional step for a traditionally neutral nation.

After Chinese drills, Taiwanese Defence Minister Wellington Koo told legislators the drills were further evidence China was a “troublemaker” endangering peace in the region.

The ministry on Tuesday published on social media images of Chinese drones and ships. It said 43 out of 59 entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone but that no confrontations were reported.

Taiwan monitored the situation and deployed aircraft, navy ships and coastal anti-ship missile defences in response, the ministry said. It's unclear what prompted the large Chinese deployment. Daily figures often vary widely based on statements by the Taiwanese authorities or their US partners.

(With inputs from agencies)