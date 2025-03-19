Zelenskyy, Trump discuss next steps as Russia agrees to limited Ukraine ceasefire Zelensky-Trump talks: Trump and Putin had a two-hour telephonic conversation in which both leaders discussed the ceasefire in Ukraine.

Zelensky-Trump talks: President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have begun their call. White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino said in a post on X that Trump was conducting the call from the Oval Office.

Putin, Trump hold talks

Earlier, in his conversation with Trump, Putin urged him that a "complete cessation of providing Kyiv with foreign military aid and intelligence must become the key condition for preventing an escalation of the conflict" between Kyiv and Moscow.

Trump put forward a proposal for both Russia and Ukraine to "mutually refrain from strikes on energy, infrastructure" for 30 days. Putin responded positively, as he immediately passed the relevant order to the Russian troops.

What did Trump say about his talks with Putin?

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We agreed to an immediate ceasefire on all energy and infrastructure, with an understanding that we will be working quickly to have a complete ceasefire and, ultimately, an end to this very horrible war between Russia and Ukraine."

Putin also assured that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine would live and be treated fairly in accordance with Russian legislation and international law in the event of surrender. This comes after Trump urged his Russian counterpart to spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

