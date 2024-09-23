PM Modi meets Palestinian President in New York, expresses 'deep concern' at humanitarian situation in Gaza

Follow us on Image Source : X/ RANDHIR JAISWAL PM Narendra Modi meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held a bilateral meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Sunday (local time) and expressed “deep concern” at the humanitarian situation in Gaza forced due to Israel-Hamas war. He reaffirmed India’s continued support to war-torn Palestine.

“PM @narendramodi met H.E. Mahmoud Abbas, President of Palestine, on the sidelines of UNGA today. PM expressed deep concern at the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India's continued support to the people of Palestine,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

PM Modi’s meeting comes as a part of a series of meetings with various world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA in New York where the Prime Minister will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly. The theme of the Summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.

India’s support for Palestine

India has long batted for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. PM Modi was among the world leaders who condemned the terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. At the same time, India has time and again expressed concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

India also sent humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza as part of its commitment. In July, India released the first installment of 2.5 million dollars to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, UNRWA, for Palestine refugees for 2024-25.

PM Modi’s other meetings in New York

Besides meeting with the Palestinian President, the Prime Minister also held bilaterals with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the top tech leaders and CEOs of the USA, in a Roundtable hosted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering, in New York.

ALSO READ | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli in New York | WATCH

ALSO READ | 'India no longer follows, it creates opportunities' | Key TAKEAWAYS from Modi's speech in New York