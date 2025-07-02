PM Modi receives warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora as he arrives in Ghana | Watch video PM Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

Accra (Ghana):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora in Accra as he arrived at the hotel where he will stay during his two-day visit to Ghana.

During the warm welcome, PM Modi was seen holding a toddler and shaking hands with another child outside a hotel where a large number of members of the Indian diaspora arrived to welcome him.

PM Modi watches musical display

Soon after his arrival, PM Modi watched a brief musical display organised for him at the hotel in Accra, where he will stay during his two-day visit to the country.

There, a group of young children recited 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they welcome him to Accra.

PM Modi on Wednesday arrived in Ghana on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with the West African country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership.

PM Modi given guard of honour at airport

PM Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, was given a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.

This is the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. It is also the first prime ministerial visit from India to Ghana in three decades.

PM Modi calls Ghana a ‘valued partner’

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi said Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

PM Modi further added that he looked forward to talks aimed at further deepening the two countries' historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership.

"As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," he added.

PM Modi to hold talks for bilateral partnership

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the president of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union, it added.

From Ghana, PM Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5. In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

