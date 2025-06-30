BRICS Summit likely to denounce Pahalgam attack, call for fight against terror reflecting India's position Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit in the Brazilian city on July 6 and 7. India will be the grouping's chair for the next year.

New Delhi:

The BRICS leaders' declaration which will be unveiled at the grouping's annual summit in Rio de Janeiro is expected to forcefully denounce the Pahalgam terror attack and call for a firm approach to unitedly confront the challenge of terrorism in line with India's expectation.

The formulations in the declaration in reference to terrorism is going to be to our "satisfaction", Dammu Ravi, secretary (economic relations) in the external affairs ministry, said on Monday.

PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit on July 6-7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the summit in the Brazilian city on July 6 and 7. India will be the grouping's chair for the next year.

PM Modi is travelling to Brazil and four other nations -- Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina and Namibia -- from July 2-9. The focus of his tour is to shore up bilateral cooperation in areas of critical minerals, defence and security, trade, digital public infrastructure and energy.

Dammu Ravi said during a media briefing that PM Modi's participation in the BRICS summit will be an expression of India's solidarity with the bloc and it will be a great opportunity for him to connect with the leaders of the Global South.

BRICS members express solidarity with India on Pahalgam

"There is no contradiction in the way the members have come out with their understanding, sympathy and solidarity with India on Pahalgam I think this has been very well captured in the (leaders) declaration and all the members are very sensitive to this matter," he said.

Ravis also said BRICS is bringing some understanding on how important it is to have alternative mechanisms to do trade and projects in national currencies. "It is a process and we are confident that it will get traction in days to come," he said.

BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025.

After the BRICS summit, PM Modi will also undertake a bilateral visit to Brazil to explore ways to deepen cooperation in areas of defence, trade and energy.

PM Modi to visit Ghana from July 2

In the first leg of the visit, PM Modi will undertake a visit to Ghana from July 2 to 3. This will be the prime minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana. During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the president of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration.

Also Read