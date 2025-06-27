PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit in Brazil, visit four more countries to boost ties, check full itinerary PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Ghana from July 2. This will be his first ever bilateral visit to Ghana and the visit is taking place after three decades.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9. He will attend BRICS Summit in Brazil as well. Check his full itinerary. PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Ghana from July 2. This will be his first ever bilateral visit to Ghana and the visit is taking place after three decades.

PM Modi to hold talks with President of Ghana

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the President of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, and development cooperation partnership. This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India’s engagement with the ECOWAS [Economic Community of West African States] and the African Union.

PM Modi to visit Trinidad & Tobago

In the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) from July 3-4, 2025.

This will be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level since 1999. During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the President of Trinidad & Tobago . Christine Carla Kangaloo, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the India-Trinidad & Tobago relationship.

PM Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. The visit of PM Modi will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

PM Modi will visit Argentina from July 4

In the third leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of Republic of Argentina Javier Milei, PM Modi will visit Argentina from July 4-05. He is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with President Milei to review ongoing cooperation and discuss ways to further enhance India-Argentina partnership in key areas including defence, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, renewable energy, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties.

PM Modi to visit Brazil from July 5 to attend BRICS Summit

In the fourth leg of his visit, at the invitation of President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, PM Modi to visit Brazil from July 5-8 to attend the 17th BRICS Summit 2025 followed by a State Visit. This will be PM Modi’s fourth visit to Brazil.

The 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit will be held in Rio de Janeiro. During the Summit, Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues including reform of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, economic and financial matters.

PM Modi is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit. For the state visit to Brazil, PM Modi will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

PM Modi will visit Namibia on July 9

In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Namibia Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, PM Modi will visit Namibia on July 09, 2025. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Nandi-Ndaitwah and will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, Late Dr Sam Nujoma.

