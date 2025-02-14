Trump declares BRICS 'dead' ahead of bilateral meeting with PM Modi at White House

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

Ahead of his meeting with PM Modi, US President Donald Trump made a scathing attack on the BRICS nations over de-dollarisation attempts, declaring it to be a 'dead' group. Trump said, "BRICS is dead" as he accused the grouping was made for a 'bad purpose' as he claimed that he has conveyed to BRICS countries that they will be "hit by a 100% tariff" if "they want to play games with the Dollar." He warned the BRICS countries, saying, "The day they mention that they want to do it, they will come back and say - we beg you, we beg you. BRICS is dead since I mentioned that."

Trump also attacked Canada amid the ongoing tariff row between both countries. In a fresh warning to Ottawa, Trump said, "Canada has been very bad to us on trade. But now Canada is going to have to start paying up. Canada has been tough on the military because they have a very low military cost. They think we are going to protect them with our military, which is unfair." Trump reiterated his desire to make Canada the 51st state of the US, saying, "I think Canada is going to be a very serious contender to be our 51st state."