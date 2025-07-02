PM Modi departs for 5-nation tour: 'Visit will reinforce India's friendship across Global South' Over the next eight days, the Prime Minister will be visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday embarked on an eight-day diplomatic tour covering five nations, including Brazil, where he will attend the bloc's meeting. The PM will visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia to strengthen bilateral ties from July 2 to July 9.

PM Modi will start his five-nation visit with Ghana. This will be the Prime Minister's first bilateral visit to the African country and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Argentina in over five decades.

PM Modi's first stop is Ghana

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Today, I embark on a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from 2 to 9 July 2025. At the invitation of President HE John Dramani Mahama, I will visit Ghana on 2-3 July. Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

I look forward to my exchanges aimed at further deepening our historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership. As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," he said.

For the next couple of days after visiting Ghana, he will be in Trinidad and Tobago, a country with which India shares deep-rooted historical, cultural and people-to-people connect. PM Modi will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who was the chief guest at this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has recently assumed office for the second term.

"Indians first arrived in Trinidad and Tobago 180 years ago. This visit will provide an opportunity to rejuvenate the special bonds of ancestry and kinship that unite us," Prime Minister Modi said.

PM Modi will then travel to Buenos Aires, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Argentina in 57 years.

He said Argentina is a key economic partner in Latin America and a close collaborator in the G20 and that he looked forward to discussions with President Javier Milei, whom he had met last year. "We will focus on advancing our mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the areas of agriculture, critical minerals, energy, trade, tourism, technology, and investment," Modi said.

PM Modi to attend BRICS Summit

From July 5-8, PM Modi will be in Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6 and 7, followed by a state visit to the South American country. This will be PM Modi's fourth visit to Brazil. PM Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including reforms of global governance, peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, AI, climate change and global health. The PM will hold bilateral talks with leaders of various other countries on the sidelines.

PM Modi will also travel to Brasilia, where he will hold discussions with President Lula on the broadening of bilateral relationship. For the State Visit to Brazil, PM Modi will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages.

"I will attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on 6-7 July. As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order. On the sidelines of the Summit, I will also meet several world leaders. I will travel to Brasilia for a bilateral State Visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades. This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President H.E. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South," he said.

'Visit will reinforce friendship across Global South'

The last leg of PM Modi's visit will be to Namibia. It will be his first visit to the country. This will be the first visit of the Prime Minister to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia. During his visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. PM Modi will also pay homage to the Founding Father and first President of Namibia, Late Sam Nujoma. He is also expected to deliver an address at the Parliament of Namibia.

"My final destination will be Namibia, a trusted partner with whom we share a common history of struggle against colonialism. I look forward to meeting President HE Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and chart a new roadmap for cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, our regions and the wider Global South. It will be a privilege to also address the Joint Session of Namibian Parliament as we celebrate our enduring solidarity and shared commitment for freedom and development," the departure statement added.

PM Modi expressed confidence that his visits to the five countries will reinforce India's bonds and friendship across the Global South, strengthen their partnerships on both sides of the Atlantic, and deepen engagements in the multilateral platforms such as BRICS, the African Union, ECOWAS and the CARICOM.

