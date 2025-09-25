PM Modi and Trump meet soon? US official drops big hint; calls their relationship 'very positive' The US official has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have 'a very, very positive relationship'. Recently, Trump has praised PM Modi and their "very special" connection, despite trade and visa tensions.

New York:

A senior US State Department official on Thursday confirmed that a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is "on the cards", though no final details have been worked out yet, news agency ANI reported.

Despite acknowledging "turbulence" in the bilateral relationship, the official underlined that ties between India and the United States remain "on a positive trajectory." He described the personal relationship between PM Modi and Trump as "very, very positive."

'I'm sure you'll see the two meet': US official

"I'm sure you'll see the two (Modi and Trump) meet. They have a very, very positive relationship," ANI quoted the official saying.

The comments come at a time when Trump has publicly voiced frustration on certain issues, but Washington has sought to reassure New Delhi that the broader partnership remains strong and strategically aligned.

Speaking about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in New York on September 22, 2025, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly High-level Week, the official confirmed the Russian oil issue was discussed.

"The Russian oil issue was absolutely discussed as it's discussed in every single engagement we have," the official said. "He's been clear with our European partners. He's been clear with India."

While no specific commitments were disclosed from recent discussions, the administration continues to raise the matter in diplomatic exchanges.

Trump has called PM Modi "a good friend"

Earlier, President Trump has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "a good friend" and called India-US relations "very special."

Trump also called PM Modi on his 75th birthday, praising him for doing a "tremendous job." "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine!" Trump said.

PM Modi and Trump last met in February, holding discussions on trade, energy, and defence cooperation.

Tensions between the two countries recently arose over Trump's 50 per cent on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent levy linked to Russian oil, and the new H-1B visa fee of $100,000, which could impact Indian IT professionals and startups.

Also Read: Donald Trump alleges 'triple sabotage' during UN visit, seeks United States Secret Service probe

Also Read: 'India mostly with us': Zelenskyy after Trump's 'primary funders of Russia's war' charge at UNGA