Donald Trump alleges 'triple sabotage' during UN visit, seeks United States Secret Service probe The second disruption, as highlighted by US President Donald Trump, involved his teleprompter going dark while he was delivering his fiery remarks to world leaders.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has alleged that he was the target of 'triple sabotage' during his visit to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Speaking on his social media platform, Trump claimed that a series of disruptions during his speech and movement at the UN were deliberate attempts to undermine him. He confirmed that the US Secret Service would be looking into the matter.

Escalator mishap sparks outrage

According to Trump, the first incident occurred when the escalator carrying him and his entourage suddenly came to a halt. Calling it “absolute sabotage,” Trump demanded accountability and claimed those responsible should face arrest. The UN, however, offered a different explanation. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said a US delegation videographer may have accidentally triggered the emergency stop button at the top of the escalator. UN staff noted that escalator malfunctions are common, often linked to ongoing cost-cutting measures at the institution.

Teleprompter glitch during speech

The second disruption, as highlighted by Trump, involved his teleprompter going dark while he was delivering his fiery remarks to world leaders. Although Trump suggested foul play, a UN official clarified that the White House- not the United Nations- was solely responsible for the teleprompter used during the speech.

Sound issues inside the hall

In the third alleged “sabotage,” Trump complained that the auditorium’s sound system malfunctioned while he was speaking, leaving his wife Melania unable to hear him. According to Trump, only those listening to interpreters via earpieces could follow along. Declaring the disruption intentional, he described it as part of a coordinated attempt to embarrass him on the world stage.

Calls for an investigation

Labelling the trio of incidents “triple sabotage,” Trump urged the UN to preserve its security tapes from the escalator stoppage and insisted that the Secret Service would conduct a full investigation. The UN, on its part, stressed that technical mishaps are not uncommon within the institution, citing repeated recent escalator and elevator shutdowns as a result of budget constraints triggered by delays in member-state contributions- including from the US, its largest donor.