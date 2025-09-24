'India mostly with us': Zelenskyy after Trump's 'primary funders of Russia's war' charge at UNGA Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also highlighted the need to strengthen ties with India while addressing challenges related to Russian energy dependencies.

New York:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he believes India is 'mostly' on Kyiv's side in the war with Russia, a view that appears to contrast with US President Donald Trump's stance. Zelensky's remarks come amid Trump's criticism of India and China, whom he labelled as "primary funders" of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

'India is mostly with us': Zelenskyy

During an interview with Fox News, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (local time), Zelenskyy highlighted the need to strengthen ties with India while addressing challenges related to Russian energy dependencies.

"I think India is mostly with us. We have these questions with energy, but I think President Trump can manage it. With the Europeans make closer and stronger relations with India," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring India does not drift away from supporting Ukraine, adding, "I think we must do everything not to withdraw Indians and they will eventually change their attitude toward the Russian energy sector."

Zelenskyy, however, noted that engaging China on this issue is "more difficult" due to Beijing's historic alignment with Russian interests. "With China, it's more difficult because, for now, it's not in their interest to stop supporting Russia," the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy also praised US President Donald Trump for his commitment to supporting Ukraine until the conflict's resolution, underscoring a shared desire for peace. "He [Trump] showed that he wants to support Ukraine till the very end. So now we understand that we're ready to end this war as quickly as possible. He wants that, I want that, and our people want that, but he understands that Putin doesn't want," he said.

"What surprised me, in a very positive way, is the clear message from Trump and America that they will stand with us until the war is over," Zelenskyy added.

He also contrasted this with Russian President Vladimir Putin's narrative, stating, "Putin knows he is not winning but still says to everyone that he is winning."

China and India 'primary funders' of the Ukraine war: Trump

During his address to the UN General Assembly, US President Donald Trump said that China and India are the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil," Trump said in his over an hour-long address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Trump administration has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases of Russian oil, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

India has called the tariffs imposed by the US "unjustified and unreasonable". India has said that, like any major economy, it will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: 'India can play very important role in ending wars', says Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at UN

Also Read: Trump says he believes Ukraine can win back all territory lost to Russia with NATO's help