PM Modi receives highest honour of Cyprus: Know everything about Order of Makarios III | Watch video Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday for a two-day visit during which he held talks with President Nikos Christodoulides to strengthen bilateral ties.

Nicosia (Cyprus):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, the highest honour in Cyprus, on Monday (June 16). While accepting the honour, the Prime Minister dedicated the award to the friendship between the nations. PM Modi received the award from the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides.

Watch video here

In an X post, PM Modi shared the video and wrote, "Humbled to receive the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. I dedicate it to the friendship between our nations."

The Order of Makarios III is the senior order of knighthood awarded by the country named after the first President of Cyprus, Archbishop Makarios III.

(Image Source : SORA/AI)List of awards received by PM Modi

About Order of Makarios III

The Order of Makarios III, the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus. It is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation. The distinctions are always awarded by the President of the Republic. They are the following:

Grand Collar of the Order of Makarios III

Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III

Grand Commander of the Order of Makarios III

Commander of the Order of Makarios III

Officer of the Order of Makarios III

Knight of the Order of Makarios III

Cyprus President welcomes PM Modi at the Presidential Palace

Earlier, President Christodoulides welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia. PM Modi was accorded an official welcome at the Presidential Palace.

PM Modi arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to the island nation. Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides received PM Modi at Larnaca International Airport. He received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol, as he arrived in Cyprus as part of his three-nation visit.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi, along with Cyprus President Christodoulides, interacted with leading CEOs. During the interaction, PM Modi spoke about India's reform trajectory in the last decade.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Boosting business linkages! President Nikos Christodoulides and I interacted with leading CEOs to add vigour to commercial linkages between India and Cyprus. Sectors like innovation, energy, technology and more offer immense potential. I also talked about India's reform trajectory in the last decade."

The Cyprus Presidency in a post on X said that Cyprus is deepening and expanding economic cooperation with India.

In a post on X, it said, "Roundtable discussion with the Indian Prime Minister and members of the Cyprus and Indian business communities: Today, we are building more bridges; we are deepening and expanding economic cooperation between Cyprus and India. Together, we are entering a new era of strategic partnership, founded on trust and our shared values, driven by innovation and inspired by our rich historical journey and the vast horizon that opens before us. Together, Cyprus and India send a strong message of cooperation and prosperity, and at the same time, a message of hope."

Also Read: PM Modi arrives in Cyprus for official visit, receives warm welcome from President Nikos | Video

Also Read: Iran claims Pakistan will respond with nuclear strike if Israel targets Tehran, Islamabad refutes