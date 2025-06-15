PM Modi arrives in Cyprus for official visit, receives welcome from President Nikos Christodoulides | Video PM Modi Cyprus visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Cyprus on June 16, where he is scheduled to hold a one-on-one meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides.

Larnaca (Cyprus):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Larnaca International Airport on Sunday (June 15), marking the start of his official visit to Cyprus. He was received with ceremonial honours by the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, reflecting the warmth and depth of bilateral ties between the two nations. PM Modi’s two-day visit to Cyprus, from June 15–16, comes at the invitation of President Christodoulides. The visit is part of the Prime Minister’s broader three-nation tour, which will also include a stop in Croatia and participation in the G7 Summit in Canada on June 16–17.

During his stay in Cyprus, Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold high-level meetings with the Cypriot leadership, focusing on enhancing cooperation in trade, technology, education, and cultural exchange.

This marks another significant outreach in India’s diplomatic engagement with Europe and its allies ahead of key global deliberations at the G7.

“Landed in Cyprus. My gratitude to the President of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit will add significant momentum to India-Cyprus relations, especially in areas like trade, investment and more,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi’s landmark visit to Cyprus sends diplomatic signal to Turkey

1st Indian PM visit in over two decades

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Cyprus on Sunday marks the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island nation in 23 years. His presence is being seen not just as a boost to Indo-Cypriot ties but also as a diplomatic message to Turkey, which occupies a third of Cyprus and has recently drawn India’s ire for backing Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' last month.

Modi, accompanied by a high-level delegation of nearly 100 officials, was invited by President Nikos Christodoulides. His visit comes amid a three-nation tour that includes participation in the G7 Summit in Canada and the first-ever visit to Croatia by an Indian Prime Minister.

Rare high-level contact reflects strategic priorities

Despite historical ties, visits by Indian Prime Ministers to Cyprus have been infrequent. Indira Gandhi last visited in 1982, followed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002. Modi’s trip is being seen as a timely revival of bilateral engagement, particularly ahead of Cyprus assuming the EU Council Presidency in the first half of 2026.

Diplomatic insiders believe the visit is also a calculated geopolitical move aimed at Ankara, which has been critical of India’s policies on Kashmir and supported Pakistan on international platforms. This has led to backlash in India, including public calls to boycott Turkish goods.

Cyprus: A strategic ally on terrorism and connectivity

In stark contrast to Turkey, Cyprus has maintained a strong pro-India stance on global issues. Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Cyprus not only condemned the incident but pledged to raise the issue of cross-border terrorism at the European Union level.

Cyprus is also a key link in the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a strategic infrastructure project backed by the US and aimed at enhancing East-West connectivity. During a recent visit to Israel, President Christodoulides emphasised Cyprus’s role in the IMEC initiative.

Strengthening economic and business ties

PM Modi’s visit coincides with a surge in economic cooperation between the two nations. One of Cyprus' largest financial institutions, Eurobank, recently announced the opening of a representative office in Mumbai. This move aims to position Cyprus as a gateway for Indian businesses entering the EU and as a financial bridge linking Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

On Sunday, Modi and Christodoulides are scheduled to visit the southern port of Limassol to attend a roundtable with business leaders from both countries. The focus will be on enhancing bilateral trade and exploring new investment avenues.

High-level talks and Presidential honour

On Monday (June 16), PM Modi will be formally welcomed at the Presidential Palace, where he will hold a private meeting with President Christodoulides. In recognition of his contributions to bilateral relations, Modi will be awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus’ highest civilian honour.

Following the award ceremony, the two leaders will engage in expanded talks with their respective delegations. Key agenda items include boosting cooperation in economy, trade, infrastructure, investment, and furthering EU-India ties. Discussions will also touch on regional developments in the Middle East and South Asia, as well as the ongoing Cyprus issue.

Cyprus supports India on the Global Platforms

India has long supported a peaceful resolution to the Cyprus problem based on UN Security Council resolutions and international law, while opposing Turkey’s unilateral actions in the northern region of the island.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has emerged as a strong advocate for India’s aspirations on the global stage, including its bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council and membership in the Nuclear Suppliers Group and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

