PM Modi arrives in Washington for two-day visit to meet US President Donald Trump | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Joint Base Andrews airbase in Maryland, United States on Wednesday (local time) for a two-day visit. He is on a US visit at the invitation of President Donald Trump.

After his arrival PM Modi posted on X saying, "Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting the President of the United States Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and for a better future for our planet."

Vinay Mohan Kwatra, India's Ambassador to the US, and other officials welcomed PM Modi at the airport. It is the first visit of the prime minister after the inauguration of Trump for the second term. During his meeting, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with the US president. A huge crowd of Indian diaspora was present to welcome PM Modi. After he landed, PM Modi departed for Blair House.

PM Modi will be staying at the Blair House, located at 1651 Pennsylvania Avenue, directly across the street from the White House. The historic guest house for dignitaries visiting the White House. Blair House has hosted presidents, royalty, and world leaders, earning its nickname as "the world's most exclusive hotel."

Blair House, a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House, is known as a symbol of American hospitality and diplomacy, a place where relationships are forged, and history is made.

Before departing for his visit, PM Modi emphasised that his visit to the US would be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US."

"This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world," he added.

