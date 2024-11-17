PM Modi arrives in Nigeria, receives grand welcome by Indian diaspora on historic visit | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MEAINDIA Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by members of the Indian diaspora at Abuja airport in Nigeria.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nigeria on Sunday as part of a three-nation tour. It is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in 17 years. Invited by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon landing at Abuja airport. The visit signifies the growing ties between India and Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa. Upon his arrival at Abuja airport, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Nigeria's Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, presented the Indian Prime Minister with the symbolic "Key of the City" of Abuja, a gesture of trust and goodwill.

PM Modi welcomed by Indian diaspora

Meanwhile, members of the Indian community in Nigeria also gathered at the airport to extend a warm welcome, waving Indian flags and cheering as PM Modi arrived. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted the significance of this reception, stating that it showcases "the trust and honour bestowed on the prime minister by the people of Nigeria." The MEA also shared visuals of the event, emphasising the importance of PM Modi's historic visit to the West African region.

PM Modi reacts to grand reception

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi shared pictures of his welcome by the Indian diaspora in Nigeria and said that it was "heartwarming." "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!" he said. PM Modi also highlighted that the Marathi community in Nigeria expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language, during his interaction with the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi's visit to three nations

The Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions in Nigeria to strengthen the ties between both countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana scheduled from November 17 to November 21. PM Modi issued a statement indicating his first stop in Nigeria, following President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's invitation, aimed at strengthening strategic ties between both countries. "At the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement said.

