PM Modi embarks on historic tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, set to attend G-20 summit as Troika member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a five-day diplomatic tour to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana, marking a pivotal moment in India's global diplomacy. Following India’s impactful presidency of the G-20 in 2023, the Prime Minister’s visit underscores India's growing role as the Voice of the Global South, advocating for inclusivity, sustainability, and reform on the world stage.

In Nigeria, at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Modi will also hold talks on how to advance relations between both countries in the areas of energy, security and trade, among others. This trip also comes after Modi’s first visit to Africa. It is worth mentioning, therefore, how important Nigeria is to the West African sub region and the entire continent as a whole.

In Brazil, the Prime Minister will be a Troika member attending the 19th G-20 Summit, thereby cementing Prime Minister Modi’s commitment to ensuring that India plays an important role in the formulation of agendas on global economic growth and development.

Touching Down to Guyana, More than half a century after the last similar State visit by an Indian Prime Minister, this between him and President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is set to deepen.

The upcoming trip has its own objective of enhancing cooperation between India and Guyana while firmly linking it to the last settlement of the Indian population—in this case, over 185 years in present-day Guyana. The PM will also speak to the Parliament of Guyana in what will be the first instance of such diplomacy being undertaken.

Through these visits, India continues to assert its global leadership, fostering strategic partnerships across continents while championing a vision of inclusive growth and international cooperation.