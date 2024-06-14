G7 Summit: PM Modi arrives in Italy's Apulia, to hold bilateral talks with world leaders

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @NARENDRAMODI PM Modi arrives on an official visit to Italy

In his first overseas trip after assuming office for the third consecutive term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Italy on Friday (June 14) to participate in the 50th G7 Summit.

PM Modi, invited by his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni, landed at Brindisi Airport in Apulia. He was welcomed by Indian Ambassador to Italy Vani Rao and other top officials.



Significantly, detailing on PM Modi's arrival followed by his busy schedule, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) taking to X (formerly Twitter), said, "PM Narendra Modi touches down at Brindisi airport in Apulia, Italy. The agenda includes participation in the outreach session of the G7 Summit and substantive interactions with global leaders on the sidelines. An action-packed day awaits."

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that, the G7 session to be held in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano) in Apulia, will cover discussions on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. "It will be a bloc agenda item where the G7 and outreach countries will share their views and perspectives. India's regular participation at the G7 Summit highlights the increasing recognition and contribution of India's efforts in addressing global challenges, including peace, security, development, and environmental preservation," the MEA stated.

Further, the MEA also outlined the G7 Summit's key priorities under the Italian presidency: addressing conflicts in Russia-Ukraine and the Middle East and their global impact; fostering relationships with developing nations and emerging economies, with a focus on Africa and the Indo-Pacific region; managing migration, climate-energy linkages, and food security; and exploring the implications of artificial intelligence.

Moreover, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, PM Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with Italian Prime Minister Meloni and other G7 leaders. Besides India and Italy, the G7 presidency has also invited Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, and international organizations including the United Nations.



