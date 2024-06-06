PM Modi set to embark on his first overseas trip to Italy days after taking oath I Know why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to embark on his first overseas trip to Italy-- days after taking oath as India's Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. PM Modi is likely to take oath on June 8 in New Delhi, where leaders of South Asian nations are due to attend the grand event.

Soon after taking the oath, he would fly to Rome, where the Group of Seven (G7) meeting is scheduled for June 13 and 14. Earlier, his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, invited PM Modi to attend the G7 Summit. Notably, Meloni was among the first few leaders who congratulated Modi on his third consecutive electoral victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

Meloni expressed confidence in continued collaboration between Italy and India, highlighting the strong bond between the two nations. In a reply, PM Modi extended gratitude to his Italian counterpart and stressed New Delhi remains committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership.

G7 Summit in Italy

The G7 Summit will be held in Borgo Egnazia (Fasano) in Apulia, on June 13-15, 2024. The event will bring together the Leaders of the seven-member States, as well as the President of the European Council and the President of the European Commission representing the European Union.

It is expected that US President Joe Biden, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, France's Emmanuel Macron, Japan's Fumio Kishisa, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will attend the much-awaited event.

Besides G7, the Indian Prime Minister has also been invited to the upcoming peace summit scheduled in Switzerland on June 15 and 16. India has yet to take a call on the level of its participation in the Summit.

Zelenskyy hopes India would attend Peace Summit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky, in a congratulatory message, pushed New Delhi to join the upcoming peace summit. "Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," said Zelenskyy.

However, in a reply, PM Modi assured of advocating peace in the world but did not mention whether he would attend the Ukraine peace summit or not. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited New Delhi in March. During his meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, he too pressed him to attend the summit and sought his significant role in the summit. However, the Indian leader has not commented on Kuleba's remarks.

