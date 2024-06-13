'Glad that my first visit in third term is to Italy': PM Modi before leaving for G7 Summit

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni in G20 Summit, Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on Italy to participate in the G7 Summit in his first overseas trip after taking oath, said he is travelling to Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. In a statement released by the Prime Minister's office on Thursday, noted he will focus on artificial intelligence, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean. Besides, the PM emphasised that he will also be discussing issues which are crucial for the Global South. The statement did not mention any specific bilateral meetings with the G7 or other leaders participating in the grand event. However, people familiar with the matter anticipate he would be meeting US President Joe Biden during the meet.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to the Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on 14 June 2024. I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit," read the statement.

India's agenda at G7 Summit?

India on Wednesday reiterated that the best option to resolve the Ukraine conflict is dialogue and diplomacy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Italy to attend the annual summit of G7 grouping that is set to focus on dealing with global geopolitical turmoil.

Modi, accompanied by a high-level delegation, will travel to Italy on Thursday to attend an outreach session at the summit on June 14. It will be his first trip abroad after assuming charge as prime minister for the third term. "We have always maintained that dialogue and diplomacy is the best option," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said at a media briefing when asked what would be India’s approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict.

Will PM Modi hold a bilateral meeting with Biden?

Biden and Prime Minister Modi would likely "have the opportunity to encounter one another" on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said here Wednesday. “He (Biden) expects to see Prime Minister Modi. It's up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another. During a press conference in New Delhi, the Foreign Secretary also did not reveal any bilateral scheduled with Biden but also did not rule out the possibility.

Will PM Modi meet Zelenskyy?

Kwatra said Modi is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni. “In the meeting, the two prime ministers are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral ties and give directions for next steps,” he said. Modi is also likely to have bilateral meetings with some other leaders. Asked whether the prime minister will hold any bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, Kwatra did not give a direct reply and said Modi’s schedule is in the works. Modi had attended the previous G7 summit in Hiroshima in May last year.

When does the G20 Summit end?

Officially the summit runs until June 15, but US President Joe Biden is flying out on the night of June 14 and the only official item for Saturday, at present, is the closing news conference of host Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, plus several bilaterals for remaining leaders.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read: What is G7 Summit and why is it crucial for India? FAQs