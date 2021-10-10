Sunday, October 10, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Plane makes emergency landing in New York's LaGuardia Airport after passenger behaves 'suspiciously'

Plane makes emergency landing in New York's LaGuardia Airport after passenger behaves 'suspiciously'

No injuries were reported following the incident and nothing was found on the plane, according to CBS. The investigation is ongoing.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New York Published on: October 10, 2021 8:39 IST
emergency landing
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE

Plane makes emergency landing in New York's LaGuardia Airport after passenger behaves 'suspiciously'

An emergency landing took place at New York's LaGuardia Airport after a passenger drew suspicion on an American Eagle flight operated by Republic Airways.  US media reported different passengers as saying that there were suspicions about a possible bomb threat or some other dangerous behaviour from one of the passengers. There were a total of 76 passengers on the plane.

"The earlier incident involving a disruptive American Airlines/Republic Airways passenger and an evacuation of passengers has been resolved, and the airport is operating normally," the LaGuardia Airport said in a Saturday statement on Twitter.

Republic Airways said in a statement that one of the passengers on board American Eagle Flight 4817, travelling from Indianapolis to New York City, behaved suspiciously.

"A Republic Airways aircraft, operating as American 4817, declared an emergency and landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport without incident in response to passenger behaviour near the end of the flight. Upon exiting the active runway, the aircraft stopped on a taxiway and conducted a precautionary emergency evacuation," the airline said, as quoted by CBS News on Saturday.

No injuries were reported following the incident and nothing was found on the plane, according to CBS. The investigation is ongoing. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Mumbai airport to reopen domestic passenger terminal T1 from October 20

Also Read: COVID-19: Canada lifts ban on passengers from India, flights to resume from tomorrow

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News