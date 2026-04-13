Peter Magyar's rare praise for Trump resurfaces after Viktor Orban's Hungary election loss

Budapest:

An old remark by Peter Magyar, leader of the centre-right opposition Tisza Party, praising US President Donald Trump has resurfaced following his landmark victory over pro-Trump PM Viktor Orban in Hungary's elections. Magyar defeated incumbent Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the election on Sunday.

Back in November 2025, Magyar had lauded Trump while sharply criticising Orban's leadership. In a post on X, he said Trump had never shied away from open and direct debates with political opponents, whereas Orban "hasn’t dared to do this for 20 years."

Peter Magyar's posts about Trump

"What is the difference between Donald Trump @POTUS and Viktor Orbán? Donald Trump has never been afraid to stand up for open, straightforward debates with his political opponents. @PM_ViktorOrban hasn't dared to do this for 20 years. Donald Trump has never represented foreign interests. Viktor Orban has been doing this for a very long time. Every decision Donald Trump makes serves the interests of American companies. For Viktor Orban, only his oligarchs matter," he posted on X.

"Trump became president as a billionaire. Orban became a billionaire from being prime minister. President Trump would truly make his country great. Viktor Orban is building his own empire. Donald Trump really wants to force Vladimir Putin to make peace. Viktor Orbán…

You can love him or hate him, but Trump is a born leader. Viktor Orban is a copy ordered from Temu, who tries to imitate the original," he added.

In 2024, the Tisza Party leader congratulated Trump on his election win against Kamala Harris. "America has decided. Congratulations to President Donald Trump, as well as to the newly elected members of the Senate and the House of Representatives! The United States of America is one of our country's most important allies and economic partners. The TISZA Party is ready to work together with the new American administration to further develop the relations between our countries."

Hungary election

Hungarian voters on Sunday ousted long-serving Prime Minister Viktor Orban after 16 years in power, rejecting the authoritarian policies and global far-right movement that he embodied in favour of a pro-European challenger in a bombshell election result with global repercussions.

Election victor Péter Magyar, a former Orban loyalist who campaigned against corruption and on everyday issues like health care and public transport, has pledged to rebuild Hungary's relationships with the European Union and NATO - ties that frayed under Orbán.

It's not yet clear whether Magyar's Tisza party will have the two-thirds majority in parliament to govern without a coalition. With 77% of the vote counted, it had more than 53% support to 38% for Orban's governing Fidesz party.

Interestingly, Magyar himself was once considered an Orban loyalist. He parted ways with the Fidesz leader in February 2024 following a controversy over a presidential pardon granted to a man convicted of covering up child sexual abuse. The episode led to the resignation of President Katalin Novak and Magyar’s former spouse, Justice Minister Judit Varga. Magyar had accused the government of “hiding behind women’s skirts” and sacrificing them to shield the regime.

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