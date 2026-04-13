'I have no fear of the Trump administration': Pope Leo hits back at US President over Iran war

Washington:

Pope Leo XIV has firmly responded to criticism from US President Donald Trump making it clear that he is not intimidated and will continue to advocate for peace. Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane en route to Algeria, Leo stressed that his position is guided by faith, not politics. "To put my message on the same plane as what the president has attempted to do here, I think is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is", Leo said. "And I am sorry to hear that but I will continue on what I believe is the mission of the church in the world today."

The Pope clarified that his remarks were not directed as personal attacks. Instead, they were part of a broader call for peace amid escalating global tensions, including the Iran conflict. "I will not enter into debate. The things that I say are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone. The message of the Gospel is very clear: Blessed are the peacemakers," he said. Reiterating his stance, Leo added, "I will not shy away from announcing the message of the Gospel and inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges of peace and reconciliation, and looking for ways to avoid war any time that's possible." He also made his position explicit by stating, "I have no fear of the Trump administration."

Trump launches sharp criticism against Pope

The tensions escalated after Trump publicly criticised the Pope calling him ineffective and overly liberal. The US President said, I am not a fan of Pope Leo," and accused him of aligning with left-leaning views. In a series of remarks and social media posts, Trump said the Pope was "not doing a very good job" and suggested he should "stop catering to the Radical Left." He also criticised Leo’s stance on global conflicts, particularly Iran.

Trump wrote, "Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy," adding, "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon."

War of words intensifies over Iran conflict

The clash comes in the backdrop of the ongoing US-Israel tensions involving Iran. Pope Leo had earlier warned that a "delusion of omnipotence" is driving wars globally, a remark widely seen as criticism of powerful nations justifying military action. Despite not naming the United States directly, his comments were interpreted as aimed at Washington’s stance. Leo has consistently maintained that God does not support war, reinforcing his message with biblical references.

Unusual public clash between Vatican and White House

Public disagreements between the Vatican and US leadership are rare, making this exchange particularly significant. Trump intensified the rhetoric by even sharing a stylised image portraying himself with saint-like powers, drawing further attention. He also referenced global issues beyond Iran, including Venezuela, mentioning Nicolas Maduro, and defended his policies as aligned with his electoral mandate.

Church leaders react, express concern

The remarks drew criticism from church authorities. Paul S Coakley, representing the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he was disappointed by Trump’s comments. He clarified that the Pope is not a political rival but a spiritual leader. "Pope Leo is not his rival; nor is the Pope a politician. He is the Vicar of Christ who speaks from the truth of the Gospel and for the care of souls," Coakley said.

Religious undertones shape political messaging

The debate has also highlighted how religion is being invoked in political discourse. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urged citizens to pray for victory, while Trump asserted that God supports the war effort. Meanwhile, Pope Leo continues to emphasise peace, having recently led prayers at St Peter's Basilica, where he called for reconciliation during a fragile ceasefire phase.

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