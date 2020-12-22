Pakistan issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar, Katas Raj temples

Image Source : PTI Pak issues visas to Indian pilgrims to visit Shadani Darbar, Katas Raj temples (Representational Image)

Pakistan has issued visas to two groups of Indian pilgrims to visit two prominent Hindu temples in December. The Pakistan High Commission issued visas to a group of 47 Indian Hindu yatrees or pilgrims on Monday to visit Katas Raj temple, also known as Qila Katas, in the Chakwal district of Pakistan's Punjab from December 23-29.

The Katas Raj temple is surrounded by a pond considered sacred by Hindus.

Thousands of Indian Sikh and Hindu pilgrims visit Pakistan under the bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, to observe several religious festivals/occasions every year. The visas issued from New Delhi are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh and Hindu pilgrims participating in these events from other countries.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest World News