Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan's T20 win over India 'victory of Islam', says Pak minister Sheikh Rashid | Watch

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has described his country's win against India in World T20 match played in Dubai on Sunday as 'victory of Islam'. Rashid, who is known from making bizarre statements, said Muslims across the world, including India, were supporting Pakistan during the match.

"For Pakistan, today's India-Pakistan match was the final," the Pakistani minister is heard saying in a video uploaded on his personal Twitter handle.

Apart from his message, Rashid also tweeted videos of people bursting crackers celebrating their team's victory in the match.

The Pakistani win comes at a time when the diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a low.

India has frozen bilateral cricket ties with Pakistan ever since the Mumbai terror attacks in which hundreds lost their lives.

ALSO READ: ​'Bhakts, got the taste?': Congress leader mocks India's WorldT20 loss to Pak, Sambit Patra hits back

Latest World News