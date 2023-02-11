Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Pakistan: Three killed, 20 injured in suicide attack in Waziristan, say Police

A suicide attack near a security forces vehicle killed at least 3 soldiers and injured 20 others in northwestern region of Pakistan, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in the country's North Waziristan tribal district when the suicide bomber riding a tri-wheeler laden with bomb hit the vehicle of security forces that was escorting employees of a petroleum company.

Speaking about the incident, a senior police officer said, “The suicide bomber riding a tri wheeler hit vehicle of the security forces on duty with MPCL Petroleum Company in Khajori Chowk in North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan. Three soldiers were killed and 20 others injured.”

The employees of petroleum company were on their way back to their rest place under tight security after duty hours when the bomber ambushed one of the force’s vehicle escorting them.

The MPCL Company is engaged in exploration of oil in the area.

